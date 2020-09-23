Daily Pivots: (S1) 104.55; (P) 104.81; (R1) 105.22; More...

USD/JPY’s rebound from 104.00 continues today and focus is back on 105.20 support turned resistance. Decisive break there would indicate short term bottoming. Stronger rebound would be seen back to 106.94 resistance. Nevertheless, rejection by 105.20 will maintain near term bearishness for a break through 104.00 at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. However, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the down trend and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.