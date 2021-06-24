<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.69; (P) 110.90; (R1) 111.16; More…

USD/JPY is losing some upside momentum again but further rise is mildly in favor for 111.71 resistance. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications. Next target is 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 110.95 from 107.47 at 112.64 next. For now, near term outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 109.70 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying neutral with 111.71 resistance intact. On the upside, decisive break of 111.71/112.22 resistance will suggest medium term bullish reversal. Rise from 101.18 could then target 118.65 resistance (Dec 2016) and above. However, sustained break of 107.47 support would revive some medium term bearishness, and open up deep fall to 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 110.95 at 105.77 and below.