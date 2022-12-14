<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 134.18; (P) 136.08; (R1) 137.48; More…

Outlook is USD/JPY remains unchanged and intraday bias is mildly on the downside for retesting 133.61 support and then 133.07 medium term fibonacci level. On the upside, however, break of 137.95 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 142.24 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 151.93 medium term could be just a corrective pattern to up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Strong support from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 133.07 and 55 week EMA (now at 131.71) will set the range for such corrective pattern. However, sustained break of 55 week EMA will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 121.43.