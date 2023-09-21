Thu, Sep 21, 2023 @ 14:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 147.76; (P) 148.06; (R1) 148.65; More…

Further rise is mildly in favor in USD/JPY as long as 147.49 minor support intact. Current rally would target 151.93 high. However, break of 147.49 will argue that a short term top is already formed. intraday bias will be turned to the downside for 145.88 support instead.

In the bigger picture, while rise from 127.20 is strong, it could still be seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Rejection by 151.93, followed by break of 137.22 support will indicate that the third leg of the pattern has started. However, sustained break of 151.93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.