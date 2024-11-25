Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.82; (P) 154.64; (R1) 155.36; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral as consolidations continue below 156.74. On the downside, break of 153.27 will bring deeper correction to 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 156.74 at 150.18. Meanwhile, on the upside, firm break of 156.74 will resume the rally from 139.57 towards 161.95 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.