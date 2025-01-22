Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.78; (P) 155.51; (R1) 156.24; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral on loss of momentum, as seen in 4H MACD. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 158.86 short term top holds. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 154.64) will extend the fall from 158.86 to 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.