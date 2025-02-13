Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.92; (P) 153.86; (R1) 155.35; More…

USD/JPY retreated after hitting 154.79 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Outlook is unchanged that corrective fall from 158.86 should have completed at 150.92 already. Risk will stay on the upside as long as 150.92 support holds. Above 154.79 will target a retest on 158.86 first. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 139.57 to retest 161.94 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.