Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.80; (P) 149.64; (R1) 150.19;

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is back on the downside with break of 148.69 and retest of 146.52 low should be seen next. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 158.86. Next target is 61.8% projection of 158.86 to 146.52 from 151.20 at 143.57. On the upside, above 148.69 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But recovery should be limited below 151.20 resistance to bring another fall.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.