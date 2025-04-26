USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY edged lower to 139.87 last week but recovered since then. A short term bottom could be formed on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Further rise is expected this week for 38.2% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 147.12. However, break of 141.51 minor support will bring retest of 139.87 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

In the long term picture, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase should have commenced, with risk of deep correction towards 55 M EMA (now at 137.19 and even below.