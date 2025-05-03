USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s rebound from 139.87 short term bottom continued last week but retreated after hitting 145.90. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Overall near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 147.12 holds. Break of 141.96 will argue that the rebound has completed as a corrective move. Retest of 139.87 should then be seen next in this case.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

In the long term picture, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase should have commenced, with risk of deep correction towards 55 M EMA (now at 137.44) and even below.