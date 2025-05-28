Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.83; (P) 143.64; (R1) 145.17; More…

USD/JPY’s break of 144.31 resistance suggests that fall from 148.64 might have completed as a correction at 142.10. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 55 D EMA (now at 145.83). Sustained break there will affirm this case and target 148.64 resistance and above. Nevertheless, break of 142.10 will turn bias back to the downside for 139.87 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.