Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.83; (P) 143.64; (R1) 145.17; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays mildly on the upside at this point. Fall from 148.64 might have completed as a correction at 142.10. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 145.83) will affirm this case and target 148.64 resistance and above. Nevertheless, break of 142.10 will turn bias back to the downside for 139.87 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.