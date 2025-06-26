Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.59; (P) 145.27; (R1) 145.93; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook as range trading continues. Intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise will be mildly in favor as long as 142.10 support holds. On the upside. firm break of 148.64 will resume the rise from 139.87 to 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.