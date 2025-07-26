USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s pullback from 149.17 extended lower last week but recovered after drawing support from 55 D EMA (now at 145.99) and rebounded. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further rise is expected. Above 147.94 minor resistance will bring retest of 149.17 first. Firm break there will target 100% projection of 139.87 to 148.64 from 142.66 at 151.43, which is close to 151.22 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.

In the long term picture, there is no sign that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. But then, firm break of 161.94 is needed to confirm resumption. Otherwise, more medium term range trading could still be seen.