Daily Pivots: (S1) 147.91; (P) 148.35; (R1) 148.90; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, above 149.12 will resume the rebound from 146.20 to retest 150.90 high. Break there will resume the rise from 139.87 to 151.22 fibonacci level. However, on the downside, break of 146.65 support will resume the decline from 150.90 through 146.20 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.