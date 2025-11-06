Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.27; (P) 153.81; (R1) 154.67; More…

USD/JPY is still bounded in consolidations below 154.47 and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rally is expected as long as 151.52 support holds. Above 154.47 will resume larger rise from 139.87 to 100% projection of 146.58 to 153.26 from 149.37 at 156.05. Break there will pave the way to 158.85 key structural resistance.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) has completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94 high. On the downside, break of 145.47 support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective pattern with another falling leg.