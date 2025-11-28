Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.85; (P) 156.17; (R1) 156.63; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook as consolidations continue below 157.88. Intraday bias stays neutral at this point. Downside should be contained by 154.47 resistance turned support. On the upside, break of 157.88 will resume the whole rally from 139.87. Next target is 158.86 structural resistance, and then 161.94 high. However, firm break of 154.47 will bring deeper correction to 55 D EMA (now at 152.63).

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) has completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94 high. Decisive break of 158.85 structural resistance will solidify this bullish case and target 161.94 for confirmation. On the downside, break of 150.90 resistance turned support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective range pattern with another falling leg.