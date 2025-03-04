‘Trumpcession’ Concerns Drag Dollar Down, Fed Rate Cut Bets Surge

Dollar fell broadly today, an unusual development in contrast to recent rallies on escalating trade tensions and tariff announcements. Market sentiment soured as traders began to weigh the risks of a “Trumpcession,” a new term coined to describe the potential for US President Donald Trump’s policies to drive the economy into contraction or a full-blown recession.

A major trigger for today’s shift in risk sentiment was the latest Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate, which plummeted to -2.8% for Q1 2025, compared to -1.5% just days ago on February 28. This marks a dramatic deterioration in economic expectations, signaling that growth could already be already contracting at an alarming pace. Markets are increasingly recognizing that the tariff impact is not just theoretical—it is already weighing on consumption and business investment, and the effects could worsen in the coming months.

The first round of US tariffs officially took effect today, with a 25% levy imposed on Canada and Mexico, alongside a 20% additional tariff on Chinese imports. While this was expected, the concern now is the snowball effect. With more tariffs looming—including reciprocal tariffs set for April 2 and possible new levies on Japan and China for alleged currency devaluation.

Market pricing for Fed rate cuts is accelerating too. Fed fund futures now assign a 47% probability of a rate cut in May, up from just 26% a week ago. If economic data continues to deteriorate, expectations could quickly rise above 50%, signaling that markets believe Fed will have little choice but to step in and resume monetary easing sooner than anticipated.

With overall sentiment on shakier ground, upcoming releases including tomorrow’s ISM services PMI and Friday’s non-farm payroll report have taken on added importance.

In the currency markets, Dollar is currently the worst performer of the day, followed by Aussie and Sterling. Meanwhile, Swiss Franc is leading gains, followed by Yen and Euro. Kiwi and Loonie are trading in the middle of the pack.

Technically, Gold reboounded strongly today following Dollar’s selloff. The development suggests that pull back from 2956.09 is merely a near term correction, and has completed at 2832.41, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 2584.24 to 2956.09 at 2814.04. Retest of 2956.09 should be seen next and break there will resume larger up trend towards 3000 psychological level.

In Europe, at the time of writing, FTSE is down -0.75%. DAX is down -2.60%. CAC is down -1.68%. UK 10-year yield is down -0.068 at 4.444. Germanyu 10-year yield is down -0.027 at 2.466. Earlier in Asia, Nikkei fell -1.20%. Hong Kong HSI fell -0.20%. China Shanghai SSE rose 0.22%. Singapore Strait Times fell -0.28%. Japan 10-year JGB yield rose 0.018 to 1.428.

Eurozone unemployment rate unchanged at 6.2% in Jan

Eurozone unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.2% in January, coming in better than expectations of 6.3%. Across the broader EU, unemployment rate also held firm at 5.8%.

According to Eurostat, the number of unemployed individuals stood at 12.824 million in the EU, of which 10.655 million were in the Eurozone.

On a monthly basis, Eurozone unemployment fell by -42k, while the overall EU saw a more modest decline of -8k.

RBA minutes: No commitment to further rate cuts

The minutes from RBA’s February meeting reinforced the central bank’s cautious approach to monetary easing, making it clear that the recent 25bps rate cut to 4.10% does “not commit them to further reductions” in subsequent meetings.

Policymakers acknowledged that inflation has been falling at a “somewhat faster pace than expected,” which helped ease concerns over upside risks. However, they stressed that the path to returning inflation to target while maintaining labor market gains is “not yet assured.” The Board ultimately deemed that the stronger case was to ease policy, given the downside risks to the economy.

Despite the decision to cut, RBA members debated the risks of “easing policy too soon”, recognizing that a premature policy shift could lead to resurgence in inflation.

They noted that if inflation proved “more persistent than expected,” holding the cash rate at 4.1% for an “extended period” or even tightening policy would be warranted.

Australia retail sales rises 0.3% mom, driving by food-related spending

Australia’s retail sales turnover rose 0.3% mom to AUD 37.08B in January, matched expectations.

Robert Ewing, ABS head of business statistics, said: “While the pick-up in retail spending since mid-2024 has been boosted by more discretionary spending, this month’s rise is mostly driven by food-related spending.”

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.63; (P) 149.97; (R1) 150.83; More…

USD/JPY’s fall from 158.86 resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the downside. This decline is as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 161.94 high. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 146.32. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 139.57 low. For now, risk will remain on the downside as long as 151.29 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.