Markets Cautious Despite US-China Trade Progress, US Inflation and Consumer Data In Focus This Week

Markets opened the week on a subdued note despite the White House’s announcement that a trade agreement had been reached with China following negotiations in Switzerland. Despite the positive headline, investor reaction has been muted with lackluster performance in Asian stocks. Traders appear to be holding back judgment, at least until US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s full briefing later in the day.

In the currency markets, commodity currencies including Kiwi, Aussie and Loonie are outperforming slightly, supported by cautious optimism surrounding global trade. Meanwhile, traditional safe-haven currencies, Yen and Swiss Franc, are softening, along with Euro. Dollar and British Pound are trading mixed in the middle..

This week brings a raft of high-profile US data, with particular attention on CPI, PPI, and retail sales. These releases will offer the first real look at how the sweeping April tariffs are affecting consumer prices and spending behavior.

Technically, AUD/JPY is showing encouraging signs of strength as risk appetite improves. The rebound from the 86.03 low is resuming, with the pair now trading above 55 D EMA at 92.84. Sustained trading above this EMA will add to the case that correction from 109.36 (2024 high) has completed at 86.03. Next target will be 38.2% retracement of 109.36 to 86.03 at 94.94. However, break of 92.10 support will dampen this bullish view and mix up the outlook.

In Asia, at the time of writing, Nikkei is up 0.05%. Hong Kong HSI is up 0.93%. China Shanghai SSE is up 0.37%. Singapore is on holiday. Japan 10-year JGB yield is up 0.039 at 1.393.

Gold Falls as US-China Trade Deal Signals Easing Tensions

Gold opened the week on the back foot as signs of further easing global trade tensions dented demand for safe-haven assets. The White House posted a surprise announcement of a trade agreement with China after weekend negotiations in Geneva. While no details were released immediately, both sides described the outcome as positive.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the talks a source of “substantial progress,” with a full briefing promised for Monday. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the deal would help resolve the ongoing “national emergency” in trade. China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng confirmed both sides had reached “important consensus” and agreed to create a consultation mechanism for economic and trade issues.

Markets appear to be cautiously optimistic that the US-China agreement marks a turning point in the broader trade conflict, at least in tone and intent. Investors are likely waiting for concrete details before reassessing the longer-term outlook, but for now, the improved risk sentiment is weighing on Gold’s short-term appeal.

Technically, Gold’s extended decline suggests that rebound from 3201.70 has completed at 3434.76. Fall from there is now seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 3499.79 high. Deeper fall is in favor to 3201.70 support and possibly below. Still, down side should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 2584.24 to 3499.79 at 3150.04, which is close to 55 D EMA (now at 3144.42). Larger up trend is expected to resume after the correction completes.

Bitcoin losing momentum after strong rally

Bitcoin posted a strong rally last week, driven by a combination of improved global risk sentiment and sustained institutional demand through exchange-traded funds. A key driver has been BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, which extended its inflow streak to 19 consecutive trading days, its longest run of the year. These flows have provided strong tailwinds for Bitcoin, helping push prices closer to the 109,571 record high.

However, signs are emerging that the rally may be losing steam, as seen in 4H MACD. A break below 102,291 support level would confirm short term topping, opening the door for a deeper pullback toward the 93,351 zone.

The depth and structure of the correction, if realized, will be critical in assessing whether the advance from 74,373 low marks resumption of the long-term uptrend. Or it was merely the second leg in the medium term corrective pattern from the all-time high of 109,571.

US data deluge to reveal first hints of tariff impacts

This week will be packed with key economic data from the US, Japan, the UK and Australia. In particular for the US, tariffs impacts are beginning to filter through inflation and consumption indicators.

The US April CPI and PPI reports will be the first meaningful look at how tariffs are affecting price levels. While it’s likely too early to see the full pass-through, any uptick in goods inflation could point to the initial impact of the 10–145% import duties imposed last month. In this round, annual readings will remain relevant, but month-on-month changes could carry more market impact at this early stage of the tariff cycle.

Alongside inflation, April retail sales data will offer a clearer picture of how US consumers are reacting to any pricing shifts and the broader risk of higher costs on the horizon. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey, including its forward-looking inflation expectations component, will also provide key insight into how tariffs are feeding further into household psychology.

In Japan, markets are increasingly convinced that BoJ will hold off on further tightening for longer, especially after it downgraded GDP forecasts. This week’s preliminary Q1 GDP data may confirm a contraction, reinforcing that view. Additionally, the BoJ’s Summary of Opinions from the latest policy meeting will give investors a sense of how concerned board members are about the rising risks from global trade disruptions and fragile domestic demand. A clear dovish tilt in the minutes could further weigh on Yen and push back rate hike expectations even further.

From the UK, GDP and employment figures are due, but these are unlikely to shift the BoE from its current path of gradual easing—one 25bps cut per quarter—unless the data contains major surprises. Attention is likely to remain on the next phase of the recently announced US-UK trade agreement. With the framework now public, markets are looking for concrete details, timelines, and sector-specific implementations that could affect investment flows and business sentiment in the months ahead.

Australia’s wage price index and job figures will also draw attention, though they are not expected to derail the current consensus for a rate cut from RBA later this month. Slowing growth, fading inflation momentum, and global uncertainty continue to dominate the domestic narrative.

Here are some highlights for the week:

Monday: Japan current account; Eco Watcher sentiment.

Tuesday: BoJ Summary of Opinions; Australia Westpac consumer sentiment, NAB business confidence; UK employment; Germany ZEW economic sentiment; US CPI.

Wednesday: Japan PPI; Australia wage price index; Canada building permits.

Thursday: Australia employment; UK GDP, trade balance; Swiss PPI; Eurozone GDP revision, industrial production; Canada housing starts, manufacturing sales, wholesale sales; US retail sales, PPI, jobless claims, Empire State manufacturing, Philly Fed manufacturing, industrial production, business inventories, NAHB housing index.

Friday: New Zealand BNZ manufacturing, inflation expectations; Japan GDP; Eurozone trade balance; US building permits and housing starts, import prices, UoM consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8192; (P) 0.8232; (R1) 0.8278; More….

USD/CHF’s breach of 0.8333 suggests that rebound from 0.8038 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.8038 at 0.8482. But strong resistance should be seen there to limit upside. On the downside, firm break of 0.8184 support will argue that the corrective rise has completed, and bring retest of 0.8038.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8750) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.