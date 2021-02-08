Asian Equities Trade Mostly Higher, US Equity FUTs Extend Gains, 30-Yr Treasury FUTs Continued To Decline

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 @ 06:40 GMT
By Trade The News

General Trend

  • Asian equities opened mostly higher after gains in the US on Fri; Markets have generally remained in positive territory; Australia, China and Japan have extended gains, HK pares advance; Nikkei has outperformed amid the focus on earnings (Nippon Steel, Kobe Steel, NTT, Softbank); Kospi lags on the Kia/Apple news; Financials trade generally higher as 10-year UST yields rise; Tech firms also trade mostly higher
  • Resources and Consumer Discretionary indices rise over 1% in Australia
  • Besides Tech, Consumer Discretionary and Industrial firms also outperform in Shanghai
  • Small gain seen in USD Index FUTs after loss on Fri.
  • Kia and Hyundai deny they are in talks to make the Apple electric car, but note they have had interest in partnerships for EV and autonomous
  • AstraZeneca COVID vaccine not found to work against South Africa variant
  • Glove makers in the region decline as COVID cases start to slow
  • UK considering a tax on companies that profiting on COVID
  • Japan companies expected to report earnings include Softbank Group, Isuzu, Orix Corp, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Kansai Paint, Japan Petroleum Exploration, Harmonic Drive Systems
  • Companies expected to report during the NY morning include Energizer, Global Payments, Hasbro

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

  • ASX 200 opened +0.3%
  • (AU) China to unload some Australia stranded coal, Coal import ban remains in place
  • VOC.AU Confirms received offer from Mira at A$5.50/shr, A$3.42B, granted due diligence
  • (AU) Australia sells A$500M v A$500M indicated in 4.50% April 2033 bonds, avg yield: 1.3503%, bid to cover 4.87x

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +0.2%
  • 9984.JP Total dividend from Softbank Group Capital $4.0B, as dividend become payable, expect to record total dividends from subsidiaries and associates of ¥420B for FY20/21, no impact on consolidated results
  • (JP) Japan considering lifting COVID state of emergency in some areas, based on the law that takes effect Feb 13th allowing for fines against social distancing violators – Nikkei
  • (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: No comment on current equity prices, we are closely watching market moves
  • Japan MoF sells ¥200B v ¥200B indicated in 0.20% 10-year inflation-linked JGBs: bid to cover: 3.07x v 3.31x prior

Korea

  • Kospi opened -0.2%
  • 000270.KR No cooperation talks with Apple on electric vehicles (EV) ongoing
  • 005380.KR No cooperation agreements on EVs happening, have requests from multiple companies to co-develop autonomous, electric cars
  • (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells KRW840B v KRW700B indicated in 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB); avg yield 0.670% v 0.710% prior

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened +1.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.2%
  • (CN) CHINA JAN FOREIGN RESERVES: $3.211B V $3.222TE; Gold reserves: $116.8B v $118.3B m/m; Gold reserves in Troy oz: 62.64M troy oz v 62.64M prior
  • (CN) Beijing, China to launch test related to digital currency over the Lunar New Year holiday – China Daily
  • (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY110B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B in 14-day reverse repos prior; Net Inject CNY10B v Net CNY0B prior
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4678 v 6.4710 prior
  • (CN) China PBOC Statement: sees less cash withdrawal needs ahead of Lunar New Year
  • (CN) China finalized anti-monopoly rules related to tech companies, market regulator (SAMR) released new anti-monopoly guidelines for internet platforms – financial press
  • 1177.HK China’s National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China (NMPA) conditionally approves CoronaVac
  • (CN) China Finance Ministry and NDRC have asked local governments for their special funding needs submissions by Feb 21st ; 2021 new special bond issuance by local governments may total > CNY3.0T- Chinese press

Other

  • (MY) Malaysia Dec Industrial Production Y/Y: +1.7% v -0.2%e

North America

  • (US) White House expected to propose a $3,600/month payment per child under age of 6 ($3,000 per child for ages 6 to 17) tomorrow; this is an expansion of the existing $2,000 Child Tax Credit – press

Europe

  • DLG.DE Confirms in advanced talks with Reneasas Electronics, Renesas may make an all cash offer of €67.50/shr, though no deal is certain
  • (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Financing conditions have never been so attractive; Need a soft exit from stimulus once crisis allows
  • AZN.UK According to randomized, double blind study AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine does not protect against South Africa variant – FT

Levels as of 12:15ET

  • Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite +1.0%; Kospi -0.5%; Nikkei225 +2.0%; ASX 200 +0.6%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.6%, Dax +0.7%; FTSE100 +0.4%
  • EUR 1.2055-1.2029; JPY 105.55-105.33; AUD 0.7682-0.7667; NZD 0.7214-0.7190
  • Commodity Futures: Gold 0.0% at $1,812/oz; Crude Oil +1.0% at $57.42/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.62/lb

 

