Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% ,mom in May, EU up 0.6% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in May, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. Production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 2.7%, capital goods by 2.5% and durable consumer goods by 1.4%, while production of intermediate goods remained unchanged and production of energy fell by -3.3%.
EU industrial production rose 0.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+13.9%), Greece (+2.6%) and Czechia (+2.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Lithuania (-7.6%), the Netherlands (-3.3%) and Luxembourg (-2.9%).