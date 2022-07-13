Wed, Jul 13, 2022 @ 11:38 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisEurozone industrial production rose 0.8% ,mom in May, EU up 0.6% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% ,mom in May, EU up 0.6% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in May, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. Production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 2.7%, capital goods by 2.5% and durable consumer goods by 1.4%, while production of intermediate goods remained unchanged and production of energy fell by -3.3%.

EU industrial production rose 0.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+13.9%), Greece (+2.6%) and Czechia (+2.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Lithuania (-7.6%), the Netherlands (-3.3%) and Luxembourg (-2.9%).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.