Sat, Mar 18, 2023 @ 04:51 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: FOMC - To Hike or Not to...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: FOMC – To Hike or Not to Hike on March 22?

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Top O’ the Cycle?

  • In February, the headline and core CPI rose 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. The headline PPI fell 0.1%. Retail sales declined 0.4% during February, while industrial production was flat (0.0%). Housing starts and permits jumped 9.8% and 13.8%, respectively. The Leading Economic Index dipped 0.3%. The preliminary University of Michigan Sentiment Index fell to 63.4 in March.
  • Next week: Existing Home Sales (Tue), New Home Sales (Thu), Durable Goods (Fri)

International: European Central Bank Delivers Large Hike, but Refrains from Future Guidance

  • In a widely anticipated monetary policy announcement, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its Deposit Rate 50 bps to 3.00%, saying that inflation is projected to remain far too high. However, in a nod to recent financial market strains, the ECB highlighted elevated uncertainty, emphasized a data-dependent approach to policy rate decisions and refrained from signaling any future rate moves. That said, with inflation elevated we still expect further tightening and forecast a peak policy rate of 3.50% by June this year.
  • Next week: Swiss National Bank (Thu), Bank of England (Thu), Eurozone PMIs (Fri)

Interest Rate Watch: FOMC: To Hike or Not to Hike on March 22?

  • It’s a close call, but we expect the recent banking crisis to lead the FOMC to temporarily pause its tightening cycle at its policy meeting on March 22. Assuming the current crisis remains contained, we look for the FOMC to hike rates again starting on May 3.

Topic of the Week: The State of the U.S. Banking Sector

  • Recent tightening of financial conditions triggered by the collapse of a few U.S. regional banks has led to fears that other institutions may be in a similar position of not being able to meet obligations to depositors due to losses on securities holdings. We believe that authorities will take the necessary steps to prevent another global financial crisis, but there will likely be lasting consequences in the form of tighter financial conditions.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.