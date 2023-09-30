Sat, Sep 30, 2023 @ 04:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: "Soft Landing" Narrative Challenged

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: “Soft Landing” Narrative Challenged

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: “Soft Landing” Narrative Challenged

  • Following last week’s FOMC meeting, where the emphasis remained on incoming data guiding the Fed’s interest rate path going forward—especially in regard to the duration in which rates may remain elevated—the data calendar heated up this week with plenty of indicators providing insight as to whether the Fed’s forecast of a “soft landing” is plausible.
  • Next week: Construction Spending (Mon.), ISM Manufacturing & Services (Mon. & Wed.), Employment (Fri.)

International: Eurozone Inflation Slows, Eurozone Growth Remains Subdued

  • Eurozone inflation slowed sharply in September as the headline CPI slowed to 4.3% year-over-year and the core CPI slowed to 4.5% year-over-year. Meanwhile, a drop in Eurozone September economic confidence pointed to still-subdued growth trends. Together, we believe slowing inflation and subdued growth will see the European Central Bank keep its Deposit Rate steady at 4.00% at its next monetary policy announcement in late October.
  • Next week: Japan Tankan Survey (Mon.), Australia Policy Rate (Tue.), New Zealand Policy Rate (Wed.)

Credit Market Insights: Catching Up, but Not There Yet

  • The Federal Reserve released the Distributional Financial Accounts overview last week, providing second-quarter estimates of the distribution of household wealth in the United States by the five percentile groups of wealth, income, age, education and race.

Topic of the Week: At Stake in the Strikes

  • Autoworkers were on strike for the second week amid ongoing negotiations between the UAW and all three major domestic automakers. With the strike relatively contained, the initial hit to production should be relatively mild, though it may make it more difficult to tame inflation amid a pause in vehicle disinflation and an expected jump in labor compensation costs, challenging the timing in which inflation can return to target.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.