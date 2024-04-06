Sat, Apr 06, 2024 @ 06:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Strong Jobs Numbers Diminish Urgency for Rate...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Strong Jobs Numbers Diminish Urgency for Rate Cuts

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Strong Jobs Numbers Diminish Urgency for Rate Cuts

  • Nonfarm payrolls expanded 303K in March, surpassing all estimates submitted to Bloomberg. The continued strength in hiring suggests less urgency for policymakers at the Federal Reserve to lower the target range of the fed funds rate. Recent comments from FOMC members have homed in on the jobs market’s underlying momentum as justification to wait and allow for more inflation data.
  • Next week: Small Business Optimism (Tue.), Consumer Price Index (Wed.)

International: Springtime Sentiment Data in Asian Economies Show Buds of Optimism

  • This week saw the release of important economic sentiment data from both G10 and emerging economies. In Japan, the Bank of Japan’s Q1 Tankan survey—a closely watched measure of business sentiment—showed signs that Japan’s economy may be able to gradually recover this year. In China, official March PMIs for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors surprised to the upside, suggesting the economy started 2024 on a fairly solid note.
  • Next week: Mexico CPI (Tue.), Bank of Canada Policy Rate (Wed.), European Central Bank Policy Rate (Thu.)

Credit Market Insights: Nothing But Net: Household Net Worth Climbed in the Fourth Quarter

  • Household net worth climbed in the fourth quarter across all wealth cohorts. When indexed to 2000, household net worth is now at a fresh all-time high, sitting above its initial post-COVID peak from Q1-22. The biggest driver of the increase was a rise in corporate equities and mutual fund shares.

Topic of the Week: FY 2024 Budget Complete, but Fiscal Fights Still Loom

  • On March 23, President Biden signed into law the last remaining appropriations bill for fiscal year 2024, completing a budget process that dragged on for nearly a year and included four short-term continuing resolutions to keep the government open and operating. That said, federal fiscal fights are anything but over.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.