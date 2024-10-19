Sat, Oct 19, 2024 @ 05:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: U.S. Dollar Gains on Re-Think of Fed...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: U.S. Dollar Gains on Re-Think of Fed Policy Easing

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Fall Data and It’s the Same

  • Retail sales came in stronger than expected in September, industrial production was weaker than expected and residential construction softened. The fall data mix is a continuation of the underlying trends in economic growth—consumers are strong, while interest-rate-sensitive sectors are weak.
  • Next week: LEI (Mon.), New Home Sales (Thu.), Durable Goods (Fri.)

International: European Central Bank Delivers Back-to-Back Rate Cuts, Hints at More to Come

  • The European Central Bank cut its policy rate 25 bps to 3.25% at this week’s meeting and said the disinflationary process is well on track. Considering balanced comments from the ECB and a subdued economic backdrop, we expect the ECB to cut rates at every meeting through at least next March. China’s Q3 GDP slowed a bit less than forecast to 4.6% year-over-year, while several countries reported slower inflation this week, including Canada, New Zealand, Japan and the United Kingdom.
  • Next week: Bank of Canada Policy Rate (Wed.), Eurozone PMIs (Thu.)

Interest Rate Watch: U.S. Dollar Gains on Re-Think of Fed Policy Easing

  • A run of stronger-than-expected data recently have led market participants to dial back their expectations of Fed policy easing in the coming months. This re-think has led to dollar appreciation in recent weeks.

Topic of the Week: Hurricanes Milton and Helene Challenge the Southeast Economy

  • Although Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton have now passed, the social, environmental, demographic and economic damages are still being tallied. The most acute economic impacts are likely to be felt in the near-term, as the repercussions of the storms weigh heavily on the localities most effected. Over the longer run, rebuilding efforts and an influx of government aid should help bring about a recovery.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.