AUD/USD Slides on Trump Tariff Threats, CPI Next

The Australian dollar is in negative territory on Tuesday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6252, down 0.62%.

Australian CPI expected to ease to 2.5%

Investors are keeping a closer eye on the third-quarter inflation report, which will be released early on Wednesday. CPI is expected to ease to 2.5% from 2.8%. This is the final tier-1 event prior to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate meeting on Feb. 18 and could be the determining factor as to whether the RBA finally lowers interest rates. The markets have priced in about an 80% chance of a quarter-point cut at the February meeting. The RBA has maintained the cash rate at 4.35% since Nov. 2023 and has been an outlier among other major central banks, most of which have entered an easing cycle.

The US dollar is showing broad strength today, after US President Trump said on Monday that he would impose tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper imported to the U.S. Trump reiterated that he plans to levy a baseline universal tariff on all imports. Trump’s tariff plans would likely raise inflation and could destabilize the financial markets, which displayed strong swings during Trump’s first week in office.

China’s services and manufacturing sectors both decelerated in January and missed expectations. The non-manufacturing PMI fell to 50.2, down from 52.2 in December and shy of the forecast of 51.8. With the exception of November, service activity has been stagnant, with readings barely above the 50 level, which separates expansion from contraction. Domestic demand weakened and the uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s trade policies have dampened foreign sales.

The manufacturing sector is struggling and contracted in January, easing to 49.1, compared to 50.1 in December and missing the market estimate of 50.1. This was the first contraction since September 2024 and the sharpest decline in five months. Manufacturing output and foreign orders weakened in January and the weak global economy could mean further headwinds in 2025 for the manufacturing sector.

China’s government has implemented stimulus measures in order to boost the economy and GDP hit 5% in 2024. Still, deflation has persisted and consumer spending remains weak. The government will have to inject further stimulus in order to boost domestic consumption, a key engine of economic growth.

AUD/USD Technical