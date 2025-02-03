Mon, Feb 03, 2025 @ 17:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisTrump Fires First Salvo in Multifront Trade War

Trump Fires First Salvo in Multifront Trade War

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

Trump fired the first shot in a multifront trade war on Saturday when tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China became a reality.

The tariffs are linked to border security and thus could be removed or reduced following negotiations. However, there is also a risk we see a tit-for-tat escalation in the short term. We also expect to see more tariffs on China later this year and that EU and possibly other countries will be hit as well before long.

S growth may take a moderate short-term hit but fiscal easing keeps the medium term outlook broadly unchanged for now. Inflation will see a modest one-off impulse.

The biggest impact for now may be the uncertainty the global economy is faced with, and supply chain planning for businesses have only become more tricky.

Full report in PDF.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.