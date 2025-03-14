Fri, Mar 14, 2025 @ 13:01 GMT
GBP/USD Shrugs as UK GDP Unexpectedly Declines

The British pound has edged lower against the US dollar on Friday. GBP/USD is trading at 1.2928 in the European session, down 0.13% on the day.

UK economy declines 0.1% in January

The UK economy barely registered any growth in the second half of 2024, rising 0.1% in the third quarter and flatlining in the third quarter. The New Year hasn’t seen any improvement, as GDP contracted 0.1% m/m in January, after a 0.4% gain in December and missing the market estimate of 0.1%. The surprise contraction was driven by declines in the production and manufacturing sectors. The economy expanded 0.2% in the three months to January, up from 0.1% in the three months to December but shy of the market estimate of 0.3%.

The weak GDP report won’t make things any easier for Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, who will announce the Treasury’s “Spring Statement” on March 26. Reeves is expected to outline plans for higher taxes and spending cuts. The tax hikes on British businesses are expected to weigh on investment, hiring and growth.

The Bank of England meets on March 20 and is widely expected to maintain rates at 4.5%. The BoE trimmed rates by a quarter-point in February. Inflation rose sharply in January to 3.0% y/y, up from 2.5% in December. The rise in inflation and weak GDP has raised concerns about stagflation, which is characterized by persistent inflation and weak growth.

Another headache for BoE policymakers is US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. The UK had hoped to avoid the tariffs, but this week the US slapped 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including on UK products. That could hurt UK growth and boost inflation.

GBP/USD Technical

  • GBP/USD tested resistance at 1.2949 earlier. Above, there is resistance at 1.2978
  • 1.2923 and 1.2894 are the next support levels

