Fri, Mar 28, 2025 @ 17:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Tariff Policy Remains Top of Mind

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Tariff Policy Remains Top of Mind

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: They Say Waiting Is the Hardest Part

  • Next week should bring clarity about details of tariff policies. Economic data released this week are shaping up in an ugly way for Q1. Advance goods trade data combined with only a modest rebound in February consumer spending put growth on track for the weakest quarterly print in two-and-a-half years. It’s unclear if this can all be chalked up to “temporary” tariff effects.
  • Next week: ISM Manufacturing & Services (Tue. & Thu.), Trade Balance (Thu.), Employment (Fri.)

International: Tariff Policy Remains Top of Mind

  • Tariffs are a major influence over the global economic, policy and FX outlook. While our global GDP forecast is unchanged, tariff sensitivity is affecting economies around the world. At the same time, FX markets seem somewhat immune to tariffs, at least for now. Could that change on reciprocal tariff day? Time will tell.
  • Next week: Colombia Central Bank (Mon.), Eurozone Inflation (Tue.), April 2 Tariff Deadline (Wed.)

Credit Market Insights: You Can’t Always Get What You Want: Consumers Report Worsening in Credit Access Expectations

  • Last week, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released the February 2025 Credit Access Survey. While overall credit demand has held up, a peek underneath the hood reveals an increasing share of consumers that are becoming discouraged from applying for credit. Expectations about credit conditions in the future also appear to be souring.

Topic of the Week: Livin’ La Auto Local: U.S. Announces Auto Tariffs

  • The U.S. auto industry, yet to fully recover from the pandemic, is facing renewed headwinds due to the prospect of a trade war on the horizon. This week, the Trump administration unveiled plans to enact 25% tariffs on motor vehicle and part imports to the United States.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.