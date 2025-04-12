The Weekly Bottom Line: Tariff Rollercoaster Continues, Trade Fight with China Escalate

Canadian Highlights

Canada managed to steer clear of new tariff announcements this week but will still be subject to the fentanyl/immigration tariffs put in place last month.

The Bank of Canada outlook surveys revealed that an increasing share of businesses and consumers expect a recession in the coming year.

The Bank of Canada will be weighing the near-term inflation and GDP growth expectations as they make their next interest rate policy announcement next week.

U.S. Highlights

Market sentiment soured earlier this week as ‘reciprocal’ tariffs went into effect. Equities sold off initially, but so did Treasuries, with the 10-year Treasury yield up sharply on the week.

A decision to ease U.S. tariff measures on most countries targeted last week, while increasing tariffs on China, sent markets on a rollercoaster.

Inflation came in lower than anticipated in March, with core CPI easing to 2.8% year-on-year from 3.1% previously.

Canada – Navigating Tariffs

Another week, another flurry of tariff-related announcements. As it stands, global trading partners will now only be subject to a baseline 10% tariff, with a 90-day pause granted on the reciprocal-tariff component announced just last week. The exception is China, who will now face an eye-watering 145% tariff rate. Canada (and Mexico) managed to stay out of the crosshairs of Trump’s about-face but will still be subject to the “fentanyl/illegal immigration” tariffs imposed over the past month. Nonetheless, Canadian financial markets still felt the sting from rumbling trade conflicts, down by as much as 6% before recovering to a 1% loss on the week. Yields spiked higher by 26 and 38 bps in the 2 and 10-year space, respectively, while the Canadian dollar rallied almost 2 cents to 72 U.S. cents.

Economic data north of the border was light this week, with only the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) companion business and consumer outlook surveys released. On the business side, a drop in future sales expectations and the sizeable reduction in investment intentions point to a much weaker outlook than in our recent forecast for Q1 2025. What’s more, a third of respondents indicated belief that a recession will occur over the next year (Chart 1), a sentiment mirrored by two-thirds of consumers. Keep in mind, both businesses and consumers were polled in the middle-weeks of February, suggesting that overall sentiment has likely soured further since the release.

Next week’s inflation update for March could see price growth stay in warm territory after February’s inflation data printed above consensus expectations. Past this, we anticipate a couple quarters of elevated price pressures as tariffs pass through the economy before the inevitable demand hit puts inflation back on a downward trend. Our forecast assumes that the U.S. effective tariff rate on Canada remains elevated for the second quarter at around 10% before gradually lowering thereafter (Chart 2). This is on the basis that an increasing share of Canadian companies will initiate the process of declaring their products USMCA compliant, exempting them from tariffs. As a reminder, Canada has so far retaliated with $120 billion worth of tariffs on U.S. imports–$30 billion on March 4th, $30 billion on March 12th in response to Trump’s 25% steel and aluminum tariffs, and $60 billion targeted towards U.S. auto imports.

The BoC will make a widely anticipated policy announcement to cap off the holiday-shortened week. The door is certainly open for the Bank to trim the policy rate by another 25 bps as a precautionary measure, a view we are leaning toward. That said, taking a pause is still a potential option. Markets are tilted more toward this outcome, trimming bets for a rate cut to 32% from just over 40% before Trump’s most recent tariff announcement. This likely reflects the fact that the overall economic health of Canada is in otherwise decent standing as the economy entered the year with significant momentum. Balancing the opposing forces of inflation and growth will keep the BoC on their toes in the coming months.

U.S. – Tariff Rollercoaster Continues, Trade Fight with China Escalates

Another tumultuous week has followed for financial markets. On the heels of last week’s announcement that the U.S. would implement higher reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries, some appeared to have reached out for negotiation, while a few others announced their own countermeasures. What stood out was China’s commensurate retaliation to the 34% additional U.S. tariff on Chinese goods. But this was only the beginning, with the trade fight escalating throughout the week. As higher reciprocal tariffs came into effect, equity markets sold off. Normally when this happens, Treasuries (considered a safe-haven asset) tend to rally. But, in a very concerning move, Treasuries sold off too. Yields (which move opposite to bond prices) shot higher. The dollar also lost considerable ground against a basket of foreign currencies. Before long, the White House appeared to extend an olive branch. In a surprising move, Pres. Trump announced a 90 day pause to last week’s reciprocal tariffs, while also lowering the country-specific rate to a universal 10% for all targeted countries, except for China. Tariffs on the latter were jacked up further. Stock markets rejoiced initially, staging a sharp recovery on Wednesday. But when it came to yields and the dollar, the weak trends described above resumed later in the week (Chart 1).

Pulling back the lens on the many twists and turns from this week’s events, one thing is clear – the U.S. is softening its tariff stance with most partners targeted last week, but is tightening the screws on China. The White House has clarified that the tariff increases on China so far add up to 145%, while this morning China announced it will increase retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%. If tariffs were to hold at these high levels for a while, a large chunk of trade with China would effectively be cut off. While China’s economy would undoubtedly take a hit, as its $439 billion worth of goods sent to the U.S. last year dwindle to something much lower, there Chart 2 shows Core CPI inflation and consumer inflation expectation over the next year. The two measures are correlated. The chart shows that one-year inflation expectations have shot higher recently, indicating that consumers are positioning for higher inflation ahead. will be major consequences at home too. Reduced access to the Chinese market for U.S. exporters is a first. But perhaps a more concerning aspect is the prospect of product shortages, along with higher prices for inelastic products that can’t be sourced from elsewhere in short order. Domestic production cannot fill the void that will be left by China over the near-to-medium term. In this vein, the trade war will also remap supply chains, with the U.S. inclined to seek product substitutes from other countries, while Chinese exporters will seek to expand in other markets, such as in Europe.

Apart from leaving a mark on financial markets, trade uncertainty is also weighing on consumers and businesses, with the NFIB small business confidence measure continuing to trend lower in March. On a more positive note, producer prices, and inflation as measured by CPI, both came in softer than anticipated last month. Lower energy prices dragged down total CPI inflation (2.4% year-on-year (y/y)), but core inflation also eased, cooling to 2.8% y/y from 3.1% previously. Still, considering the tariffs and the fact that consumers are positioning for higher inflation, this trend looks set to reverse course soon (Chart 2). This leaves the Fed in a difficult position. Minutes from the mid-March FOMC meeting suggest that the central bank wasn’t ready to alter its course yet, with Fed officials leaning against preemptive rate cuts. While a lot has changed in the last three weeks, messaging from Fed officials appears consistent, with several speeches this week driving home the point that the bar for rate cuts remains high.