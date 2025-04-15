USDJPY: Japan-U.S Tariff Tensions Persist

JPY Volatility Likely to Stay Elevated

Japan’s top negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is heading to Washington to push for the complete removal of U.S. tariffs, especially the 25% auto tariff, which affects a significant pillar of Japan’s exports.

These tariffs have already dented profits for Japanese firms, threatening Japan’s growth outlook.

USDJPY may stay under pressure as: Economic uncertainty reduces the likelihood of a BOJ rate hike from April 30th to May 1st. The BOJ’s dovish tone and stronger U.S. inflation expectations could widen the rate differential again—unless U.S. growth also slows due to trade retaliation.

Potential play: If tariffs escalate or no progress is made, the JPY could strengthen as risk sentiment sours (safe-haven flows). Conversely, signs of a deal could weaken the JPY as the BOJ stays dovish and growth stabilizes.

USD Outlook Clouded by Tariff Retaliation

Trump’s tariffs on China (145%) and Japan (25% on autos) have sparked retaliation — China raised its tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%.

Global risk sentiment is fragile; safe-haven USD demand may rise short-term, but long-term confidence in the USD as a store of value is wobbling.

DXY’s reaction will depend on whether trade tensions escalate or de-escalate.

Risk Sentiment & Crosses

Due to rising global protectionism, broad risk-off moves have hurt AUDUSD, NZDUSD, and emerging market FX.

Any surprise BOJ rate cut or signs of U.S.-Japan trade progress could create short-term buying opportunities in JPY crosses like AUDJPY and EURJPY.

USDJPY – W1 Timeframe

Despite being confined within the wedge pattern, the price action on the weekly timeframe of USDJPY shows signs of a potential reversal from the highlighted demand area. The additional confluence from the trendline support and the internal bullish break of the structure provide a considerable argument in favor of the bullish sentiment.



USDJPY – D1 Timeframe

Interestingly, the daily timeframe chart of USDJPY seems to be printing an SBR (Sweep-Break-Retest) pattern. I expect a sweep of liquidity from the previously induced low, after which a bullish reaction from the demand zone would seem inevitable.

Analyst’s Expectations: