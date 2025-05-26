Mon, May 26, 2025 @ 12:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisEUR/USD: Hits One-Month High on Fresh Twist in US-EU Tariff Story

EUR/USD: Hits One-Month High on Fresh Twist in US-EU Tariff Story

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD rose to one-month high on Monday after receiving fresh boost from the latest US/EU trade tariffs.

President Trump shocked markets again after announcing 50% tariffs on all imports from EU as from June1, with unexpected change of its plans over the weekend, to put tariffs on hold until July 9 and allow for talks between two sides, providing relief and fueling risk appetite.

The pair broke above Fibo 61.8% of 1.1573/1.1065 correction and cracked round-figure 1.1400 barrier, though quick pullback (shown on hourly chart) warns of increased headwinds above 1.14.

Overbought stochastic on daily chart contributes to the scenario however, dips are likely to be shallow and mark positioning for fresh push higher as overall picture is bullish (rising thick daily cloud continues to underpin the advance, daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen are converging and about to form a bull-cross that would verify positive signal.

Dips should find firm ground at 1.1320 (daily Kijun-sen) to keep bulls in play for fresh attempt through 1.1400 zone and extension towards targets at 1.1453 (Fibo 76.4%) and 1.1500 (psychological).

Res: 1.1400; 1.1418; 1.1453; 1.1500
Sup: 1.1359; 1.1320; 1.1300; 1.1270

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Top Ten: Trading Risk & Psychology Reads

Fixed Or Moving Stop Losses

Trade Bitcoin the Right Way

The EUR/USD

GBP/USD. Popular Currency Pair Features

Why Do Support and Resistance Levels Break?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.