Asian Stocks Climb Despite New US Tariff Threats; AUD Rebounds, Gold Stabilizes

Despite US President Trump issuing 14 new tariff letters on Monday, 7 July, Asian stock markets defied expectations. Unlike the sharp sell-off following the 1 April “Liberation Day” tariff announcement, regional indices rallied, many reaching three- to five-day highs in today’s Asian mid-session.

The market reaction suggests growing scepticism about the White House following through decisively on tariff threats. While the letters outlined tariff rates ranging from 25% to 40% on exports from Japan, South Korea, South Africa, and several Southeast Asian nations (e.g., Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos), Trump extended the 9 July tariff deadline to 1 August and even hinted at a further extension to finalize trade negotiations.

European stock markets outperformed US

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index continued its record-breaking run, climbing 0.6% to an all-time intraday high of 4,057. South Korea’s KOSPI 200 surged 2%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.4%.

Meanwhile, European stock markets outperformed the US. With Europe spared from the latest round of tariff letters and reports of a possible US-EU trade deal emerging this week, the German DAX gained 1.2%, reaching a four-day high. In contrast, the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%, trimming earlier losses of 1.25%. US equity futures showed mild recovery in Asia, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

FX markets mixed as AUD rebounds on RBA Surprise

Currency markets were mixed. The Australian dollar led gains, rising 0.7%, followed by the New Zealand dollar (+0.4%) and the euro (+0.2%), while the Japanese yen weakened 0.1%.

The AUD/USD posted a bullish reversal, reclaiming its 20-day moving average at 0.6520 as support. Although traders had anticipated a 25-bps rate cut by the RBA, the central bank held rates steady at 3.5%, citing trade-related uncertainty and choosing to monitor conditions before acting.

Economic data releases

Fig 1: Key data for today’s Asia mid-session (Source: MarketPulse)

Chart of the day – Start of a potential impulsive bullish sequence for Hang Seng Index

Fig 2: Hong Kong 33 CFD Index minor trend as of 8 July 2025 (Source: TradingView)

The recent 4% minor corrective decline seen on the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index (a proxy of the Hang Seng Index futures) from the 25 June high to the 4 July low is likely to have ended. The Hong Kong 33 CFD Index is now likely to be in the process of undergoing a potential fresh impulsive bullish sequence within its medium-term uptrend phase.

The hourly RSI momentum indicator has shaped a bullish divergence condition as its oversold region and staged a bullish momentum breakout on Monday, 7 July (see Fig 2).

Watch the 23,690 key short-term pivotal support for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 24,270, 24,490, and 24,850.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 23,690 negates the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 23,450 (also the 50-day moving average), and only a break below it sees a deeper corrective decline to expose the next intermediate support at 23,060 in the first step.