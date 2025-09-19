Canada: Retail Sales Falter in July, But Rebound in August

Retail sales contracted by 0.8% month-on-month (m/m) in July, matching Statistics Canada’s advanced estimate.

After adjusting for inflation, the volume of retail sales declined 0.8% m/m.

Auto sales continued to grow at a modest pace, rising 0.2% m/m and providing a small offset to the headline decline.

Receipts at gas stations and fuel vendors fell 0.9%, as gasoline prices continued to decline in July. In volumes terms, however, sales rose 0.2% m/m.

Core sales – excluding auto sales and receipts at gas stations – fell 1.2% m/m in July. Food and beverage stores led the decline (-2.5% m/m) despite ongoing price inflation. Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores also retreated (-2.9% m/m), giving back some of the strong gains recorded in June.

The only categories to record gains were furniture and home furnishings stores (+1.0% m/m) and miscellaneous store retailers (+0.5% m/m), though neither added meaningfully to the headline.

E-commerce sales rose by 2.2% m/m in July.

Statistics Canada’s advanced estimate points suggests that sales recovered in August, rising 1.0% m/m.

Key Implications

Volatility in the data remains exceptionally high, however nominal sales in Q3 are now tracking 1.1% annualized growth despite July’s outsized weakness.

Cooling employment and softer wage gains are likely to catch up with consumers in Q3, reinforcing a more frugal mindset. While wealth effects could continue to buoy services spending among higher-income households, another leg up in domestic tourism and related spending appears unlikely. Goods demand, meanwhile, looks set for a sizeable contraction, with vehicle sales likely to pull back in in the third quarter.