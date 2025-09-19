Fri, Sep 19, 2025 @ 15:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCanada: Retail Sales Falter in July, But Rebound in August

Canada: Retail Sales Falter in July, But Rebound in August

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

Retail sales contracted by 0.8% month-on-month (m/m) in July, matching Statistics Canada’s advanced estimate.

After adjusting for inflation, the volume of retail sales declined 0.8% m/m.

Auto sales continued to grow at a modest pace, rising 0.2% m/m and providing a small offset to the headline decline.

Receipts at gas stations and fuel vendors fell 0.9%, as gasoline prices continued to decline in July. In volumes terms, however, sales rose 0.2% m/m.

Core sales – excluding auto sales and receipts at gas stations – fell 1.2% m/m in July.  Food and beverage stores led the decline (-2.5% m/m) despite ongoing price inflation. Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores also retreated (-2.9% m/m), giving back some of the strong gains recorded in June.

The only categories to record gains were furniture and home furnishings stores (+1.0% m/m) and miscellaneous store retailers (+0.5% m/m), though neither added meaningfully to the headline.

E-commerce sales rose by 2.2% m/m in July.

Statistics Canada’s advanced estimate points suggests that sales recovered in August, rising 1.0% m/m.

Key Implications

Volatility in the data remains exceptionally high, however nominal sales in Q3 are now tracking 1.1% annualized growth despite July’s outsized weakness.

Cooling employment and softer wage gains are likely to catch up with consumers in Q3, reinforcing a more frugal mindset. While wealth effects could continue to buoy services spending among higher-income households, another leg up in domestic tourism and related spending appears unlikely. Goods demand, meanwhile, looks set for a sizeable contraction, with vehicle sales likely to pull back in in the third quarter.

TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.