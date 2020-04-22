EUR/USD

Current level – 1.0849

The pair is trading in a range and prices are headed towards the nearest support at 1.0830. Expectations are rather negative for a decline to 1.0770 and, if it doesn’t hold, there might be another test of the lows around 1.0653. For a significant change in the outlook of market participants, prices should breach and hold above the resistance 1.0963.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0900 1.1030 1.0830 1.0770 1.0960 1.1080 1.0770 1.0650

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.71

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Here we have a slowdown of price action and a depreciation of the currency pair can be expected. The sellers tested 107.00 again, but the return of the buyers was not decisive and the rally up was limited by local resistance around 108.00. If the breach of 107.00 is successful, we might see a charge of the next zone at 105.50.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 108.00 110.00 107.00 103.40 108.60 111.50 105.50 103.40

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2425

The Cable is trading below the resistance level 1.2470 and chances for further decline towards the 1.2360 support are on the table. It’s also possible trading to continue in the range locked between 1.2160 and 1.2470. In order to keep investors’ optimism, the price should breach 1.2470 and hold above that level.