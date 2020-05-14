Price action in WTI crude oil markets have come to a standstill. Although trading above the 25.00 level, prices are trading rather flat.
With only a modest lower high forming so far, this consolidation could see a breakout in the near term.
Given the setup, we expect a possible move lower. But, this will mean that oil prices need to convincingly close below the 25.00 level of support.
- advertisement -
This will open the downside target towards the 17.80 handle.
But overall, oil prices could likely move only on some strong bearish fundamentals.