USDTRY held in losses for more than a week, dropping marginally below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). The RSI continues to head lower in bullish area, while the MACD oscillator keeps falling beneath its trigger line, both suggesting a weaker price momentum in the short-term.

The price is currenty touching the flat Kijun-sen line and any declines below this barrier could shift the spotlight towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 5.4452 to 7.2662, at 6.8403. A drop below this line could send prices towards the 6.6085 support and the 38.2% Fibonacci at 6.5730, which stands near the lower surface of the Ichimoku cloud.

In the positive scenario, where the blue Kijun-sen line halts downside movements, the market should surpass the 20-day SMA in order to retest the record high of 7.2662. Above the latter, the price could enter new positive paths, challenging the 7.5000 and the 8.0000 round numbers.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In brief, USDTRY is facing negative short-term signals, though overall it maintains a bullish profile since January 2019.