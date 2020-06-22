Ethereum is starting to recover higher in early week trade after the second-largest cryptocurrency found strong dip-buying interest from the $220.00 support area. ETHUSD bulls may now attempt to break through key weekly technical resistance, around the $250.00 level. Traders should note that a breakout above the $250.00 level exposes further upside towards the $280.00 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $230.00 level, key resistance is found at the $250.00 and the $280.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $230.00, sellers may test the $225.00 and $220.00 support levels.