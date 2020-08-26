On Tuesday, the EUR/USD currency pair tested the weekly PP at 1.1839. During today’s morning, the pair reversed south.

Given that the exchange rate is pressured by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1.1820, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the rate could gain support at the psychological level at 1.1750.

On the other hand, it is likely that the currency pair could gain support at the 1.1800 mark. Thus, the Euro could trade sideways against the US Dollar in the short run.