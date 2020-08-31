The British pound is starting to weaken against the US dollar currency in the short-term, following a breakdown below the 1.3330 support level. The GBPUSD pair could start to decline towards the 1.3300 support area to attract fresh technical buying interest. Traders that bullish towards the pair may look to enter into the bullish trend from the 1.3300 level in anticipation of a rally towards the 1.3400 resistance level.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3300 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3330 and 1.3360 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3300 level, key support is found at the 1.3280 and 1.3260 levels.