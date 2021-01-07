NZD/CHF 4H Chart: Two Scenarios Likely

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Since September, the NZD/CHF exchange rate has been appreciating within a rising wedge pattern.

From a theoretical perspective, it is likely that the currency pair could breach the predetermined pattern within the following trading sessions. Note that the pair could gain support from the Fibos 50.00% and 38.20%, located at 0.6246 and 0.6040 respectively.

Meanwhile, note that the exchange rate could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-period moving averages in the 0.6320 area. Thus, bulls could continue to prevail in the market.