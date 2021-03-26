EURUSD Trendline Focus

Fri, Mar 26, 2021 @ 07:01 GMT
By OctaFX

The euro currency continues to break down against the US dollar, with the pair falling to its weakest trading level since November last year. Now that the 1.1800 support level has been broken a major trendline from the start of the March 2020 up move is coming into focus. EURUSD bears could be preparing to test towards the critical trendline, around the 1.1710 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1835 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1870 and 1.1930 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1835 level, key support is found at the 1.1710 and 1.1670 levels.

