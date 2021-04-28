Wed, Apr 28, 2021 @ 16:51 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis WTI Oil: Positive Demand Outlook Lifts Oil Price to One-Week High

WTI Oil: Positive Demand Outlook Lifts Oil Price to One-Week High

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil rose to one-week high on Wednesday, lifted by expectations of rising fuel demand that would offset fears about the impact of a surge in India’s coronavirus cases, while lower than expected build in US crude inventories (0.090 mln bls vs 0.659 mln bls forecast) contributed to positive tone.

Fresh advance extends into second straight day and probes again through pivotal Fibo barrier at $63.86 (61.8% of $67.95/$57.25 pullback).

Eventual close above this level after last week’s recovery stalled here, would generate bullish signal for extension of larger recovery rally from $57.25 (Mar 23 low), which paused after bulls got trapped above $63.86 Fibo level last week.

Rising positive momentum and daily moving averages in bullish setup support the action., which pressures last week’s spike high ($64.35), with break higher to expose $65.00 (round-figure) and $65.42 (Fibo 76.4% of $67.95/$57.25).

Res: 64.35; 64.85; 65.00; 65.42
Sup: 63.86; 63.27; 63.00; 62.60

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.