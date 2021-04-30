Fri, Apr 30, 2021 @ 08:10 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USOil Speeds Up Runaway Rally

USOil Speeds Up Runaway Rally

By Orbex

WTI crude oil gained momentum after EIA data showed a sharp reduction in US inventories.

The bullish momentum has accelerated following a breakout above the intermediate resistance level at 64.3. The previous high at 66.40 would be next as sentiment turns around.

There is limited risk to the downside as the RSI shows a double top in the overbought area. The 20-hour moving average has acted as support and may do so in case of another retracement.

Failing that, 63.60 would be the second line of defense.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.