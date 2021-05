The US Dollar continued to trade sideways against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. The currency pair made about 38 pips 0.31% movement during Friday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest that the USD/CAD pair could edge lower during Monday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is likely to break the 1.2310/1.2270 range during the following session.

However, the 50– hour SMA at 1.2287 might provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.