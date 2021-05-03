Mon, May 03, 2021 @ 12:37 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAUUSD Looking Bullish Again

XAUUSD Looking Bullish Again

By OctaFX

Gold is looking bullish in the short-term again this Monday, after attracting strong buying demand around $1,756 support level last week. A bullish reversal pattern is still in play and is predicting that the price of gold could rally towards the $1,840 area. Gold bulls could test towards the $1,810 level in the short-term if buyers are able to breach the $1,800 resistance level this week.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,775 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,810 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,775 level, sellers may test the $1,756 and $1,740 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.