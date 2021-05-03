XAUUSD Looking Bullish Again

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold is looking bullish in the short-term again this Monday, after attracting strong buying demand around $1,756 support level last week. A bullish reversal pattern is still in play and is predicting that the price of gold could rally towards the $1,840 area. Gold bulls could test towards the $1,810 level in the short-term if buyers are able to breach the $1,800 resistance level this week.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,775 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,810 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,775 level, sellers may test the $1,756 and $1,740 support levels.