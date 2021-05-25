Daily Tecnical Analysis

Tue, May 25, 2021 @ 07:33 GMT
EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2224

The currency pair has been trading in the relatively narrow range between 1.2172-1.2238 for the last couple of days and a breach of either boundary would determine the future movement of the EUR/USD. In case the buyers violate the resistance at 1.2238, it would lead to new gains for the pair. Alternatively, if the bulls lose momentum and the pair violates the support at 1.2172, then the sell-off would proceed towards the next support level of 1.2129. This week, investors will focus on the gross domestic product data for the United States (Thursday; 12:30 GMT), as well as on the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index data for the United States (Tuesday; 14:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2240 1.2340 1.2172 1.2065
1.2270 1.2400 1.2129 1.1993

USD/JPY

Current level – 108.68

The depreciation of the dollar against the yen stopped slightly above the support zone of 108.44 and the expectations are for the pair to rise and test the resistance level of 109.26. In the negative direction, the first important support lies at 108.44.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
108.83 109.67 108.44 107.80
109.26 110.52 108.18 107.50

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.4168

The Cable is managing to hold above the former resistance level of 1.4144, and this is a bullish signal for a test of the next resistance level of 1.4208. A possible breach at that level would pave the way for the pair towards the local high of 1.4237. In the negative direction, the first important support lies at 1.4080.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.4208 1.4270 1.4144 1.4035
1.4270 1.4350 1.4080 1.3920

