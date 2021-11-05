AUD/USD Continues To Decline

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The AUD/USD passed the support of the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 0.7419 and the 0.7412/0.7420 zone. This event resulted in a decline to the October 12 high and October 18 low level zone and the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 0.7376/0.7384, as described in the first scenario on Thursday.

If the pair declines below the mentioned support levels, it would have almost no technical support. The only exception is a recently added channel down pattern’s lower trend line. In addition, note that round exchange rate levels like the 0.7350 and 0.7300 could act as support.

On the other hand, a recovery of the pair from the support zone might aim at the resistance of the weekly S2 simple pivot point and the 0.7412/0.7420 zone. Note that the zone was reached by the 50-hour simple moving average on Friday morning.