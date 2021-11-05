Fri, Nov 05, 2021 @ 09:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Continues To Decline

AUD/USD Continues To Decline

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The AUD/USD passed the support of the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 0.7419 and the 0.7412/0.7420 zone. This event resulted in a decline to the October 12 high and October 18 low level zone and the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 0.7376/0.7384, as described in the first scenario on Thursday.

If the pair declines below the mentioned support levels, it would have almost no technical support. The only exception is a recently added channel down pattern’s lower trend line. In addition, note that round exchange rate levels like the 0.7350 and 0.7300 could act as support.

On the other hand, a recovery of the pair from the support zone might aim at the resistance of the weekly S2 simple pivot point and the 0.7412/0.7420 zone. Note that the zone was reached by the 50-hour simple moving average on Friday morning.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.