Gold broke round resistance level 2000.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 2075.00

Gold recently broke through the major resistance area located between the round resistance level 2000.00 and the resistance trendline of the sharp daily up channel from October.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Gold can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 2075.00 (target price for the completion of the active wave (3)).