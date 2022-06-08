Wed, Jun 08, 2022 @ 16:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Ascends Sharply after Decline Pauses

EURGBP Ascends Sharply after Decline Pauses

By XM.com

EURGBP experienced a minor pullback after its uptrend failed to cross above the 0.8588 region. However, the pair quickly bounced back and recouped part of its losses, while the ascending 50- and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs) paint a bright technical picture.

The momentum indicators suggest that positive momentum is strengthening. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is climbing steeply, while the RSI is sloping upwards beyond its 50-neutral mark. Moreover, the price is trading above the Ichimoku cloud, endorsing a broader bullish short-term picture.

To the upside, should the advance resume, the 0.8559 barrier might act as the first line of defence.  Jumping above this level, the price could challenge the recent high of 0.8588. Failing to stop there, the bulls may aim for the May peak of 0.8617.

Alternatively, if bullish pressures wane, the pair could descend towards 0.8528, which overlaps with the 50-period SMA. Diving beneath that region, the recent low of 0.8491 could halt any further declines. Should that floor collapse, the spotlight might turn to 0.8432 before the 0.8392 obstacle appears on the radar.

Overall, EURGBP appears to have the necessary momentum to push higher and erase its recent drop. However, a dive beneath the 0.8491 level could alter its short-term picture back to negative.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.